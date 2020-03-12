6042 Tybalt Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

3 bedroom 2.5 bath in Pike Township (6042) - Wonderful two story 3 bed room 2.5 bath home is ready for its next family. This spacious home offers a living room and a family room for plenty space for family and friends. The home also offers a separate dining room for formal dinners. Vaulted ceilings offer a light spacious feeling to the home. A nice wood deck off the back is wonderful for all your outdoor entertaining needs. AND an attached garage to house your special car! Hurry to schedule your appointment for a personal showing, this beautiful home will not last long.



(RLNE5065063)