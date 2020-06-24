6030 Winthrop Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This updated 3 bedroom, 1 bath duplex home will go quick! Prime location in Broad Ripple less than a block from the Monon Trail, private fenced backyard, 2 car garage, hardwood floors throughout. Walk to the Avenue, Farmers Market and Sobro. Two-car garage plus an extra parking space, plus street parking. Welcoming front porch, privacy fence, hardwoods and recessed lighting throughout, plus all new windows! Large basement with space for t.v. room, hobbies and/or storage. Washer and dryer provided (unless you are bringing your own). Laundry is in basement. Available April 1.