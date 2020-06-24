All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6030 Winthrop Avenue

6030 Winthrop Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6030 Winthrop Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46220
Broad Ripple

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This updated 3 bedroom, 1 bath duplex home will go quick! Prime location in Broad Ripple less than a block from the Monon Trail, private fenced backyard, 2 car garage, hardwood floors throughout. Walk to the Avenue, Farmers Market and Sobro. Two-car garage plus an extra parking space, plus street parking. Welcoming front porch, privacy fence, hardwoods and recessed lighting throughout, plus all new windows! Large basement with space for t.v. room, hobbies and/or storage. Washer and dryer provided (unless you are bringing your own). Laundry is in basement. Available April 1.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6030 Winthrop Avenue have any available units?
6030 Winthrop Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 6030 Winthrop Avenue have?
Some of 6030 Winthrop Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6030 Winthrop Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6030 Winthrop Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6030 Winthrop Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6030 Winthrop Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 6030 Winthrop Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6030 Winthrop Avenue offers parking.
Does 6030 Winthrop Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6030 Winthrop Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6030 Winthrop Avenue have a pool?
No, 6030 Winthrop Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6030 Winthrop Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6030 Winthrop Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6030 Winthrop Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6030 Winthrop Avenue has units with dishwashers.
