6029 Sycamore Forge Dr.

6029 Sycamore Forge Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46254 Snacks - Guion Creek
Spacious 3 Bedroom 2 Full Bath Home Available Today! - This amazing 3 Bedroom 2 Full Bath home is ready to move into today. Vaulted Ceilings give this home a spacious airy feel. A Beautiful Fireplace in the Great Room is wonderful for those cold winter nights. This home offers an eat in kitchen and a plant shelf for your most prized possessions. Walk in Closets are also offered and give room for lots of storage. A 2 Car Attached Garage keeps your vehicles out of the elements and leaves room for even more storage. Contact us to schedule your personal showing today! This will not last long. This home rents for $1125.00 per month with a matching deposit of $1125.00. If interested please call Mike at 317-210-0018.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
