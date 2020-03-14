601 E. Lincoln Street

Amenities

4 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME! - This completely remodeled four bedroom two bath home is available for immediate move-in. It has a super-sized family room with new carpet, paint, and fixtures throughout. The kitchen has a large space that would be perfect for a dining room table. The bonus room off of the kitchen has cabinet space galore! The master bedroom is upstairs with a new full bathroom and dressing area. Enjoy your deck year-round or have a nice sitting area with built-in bookcases for a reading room. Backyard is fenced in and has two large parking pads for off-street parking. The storage shed is great for your lawn mower and other yard equipment and tools. The washer/dryer hook-ups are located on the main level.



We are pet friendly, so plan to bring your fur babies! There is an extra per pet monthly charge added to your rent, and an additional security deposit.



We work with both cash as well as section 8 tenants. Bring your income verification with you, as well as any section 8 documentation you may need filled out.



Please remember to bring the following items to your showing so we may quickly process your application

- 30.00 for application fee

- Your Drivers License or State ID

- Check Stubs or proof of Employment

- Section 8 or assistance Paperwork if required.



