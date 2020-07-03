All apartments in Indianapolis
60 East Troy Avenue

60 E Troy Ave · No Longer Available
Location

60 E Troy Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46225
Garfield Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Spacious 2 bedrooms, 1 bath home located south of downtown, near the interstate and public bus stops. The interior is in pristine condition, with beautiful vinyl and hardwood flooring, fresh paint, and a fully equipped kitchen featuring beautiful cabinetry. Home has W/D hook-ups as well.

Please Note: Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Smoking is not allowed in the unit. Renters insurance required

Application - $50/Adult age 18 and older:
https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/ethositymanagement/tenantApplication.action?unitID=2006581254

To schedule a self-guided viewing, use the Rently.com link below:
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1031680?source=marketing

Please check our website for info on fees, deposits, the application process and for more about the home, www.ethositypm.com

Call Ethosity Property Management for details - 888.212.3764, option 3

***Ethosity cannot guarantee information provided on 3rd party sites. Always check our website or call our office for accurate details.***
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 60 East Troy Avenue have any available units?
60 East Troy Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 60 East Troy Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
60 East Troy Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 60 East Troy Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 60 East Troy Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 60 East Troy Avenue offer parking?
No, 60 East Troy Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 60 East Troy Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 60 East Troy Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 60 East Troy Avenue have a pool?
No, 60 East Troy Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 60 East Troy Avenue have accessible units?
No, 60 East Troy Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 60 East Troy Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 60 East Troy Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 60 East Troy Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 60 East Troy Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

