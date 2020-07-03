All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 5941 Prairie Creek Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
5941 Prairie Creek Drive
Last updated February 26 2020 at 12:35 PM

5941 Prairie Creek Drive

5941 Prairie Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
North High School
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

5941 Prairie Creek Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46254
North High School

Amenities

pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,769 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full securi

(RLNE5549460)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5941 Prairie Creek Drive have any available units?
5941 Prairie Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 5941 Prairie Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5941 Prairie Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5941 Prairie Creek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5941 Prairie Creek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 5941 Prairie Creek Drive offer parking?
No, 5941 Prairie Creek Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5941 Prairie Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5941 Prairie Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5941 Prairie Creek Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5941 Prairie Creek Drive has a pool.
Does 5941 Prairie Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 5941 Prairie Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5941 Prairie Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5941 Prairie Creek Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5941 Prairie Creek Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5941 Prairie Creek Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

West Park
1225 West Park Way
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Slate Run
9555 International Circle
Indianapolis, IN 46268
Island Club Apartments
7938 Island Club Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Frederick Square
3028 N Webster Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46226
Glen Ridge Manor
4737 E 19th St
Indianapolis, IN 46218
Cox Creek at Reagan Crossing
10435 East County Road 100 North
Indianapolis, IN 46234
Ashford Meridian Hills
2085 Waterford Pl
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Notch at Nora
8502 Westfield Boulevard
Indianapolis, IN 46240

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College