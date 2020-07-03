5934 Prairie Meadow Dr

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/39615c00e9 ---- This fantastic 3 bedroom and 2 full bathroom ranch style home in Decatur township won\'t last long. As you enter the home you are greeted with a lovely open floor plan. The home has fresh paint throughout. The living room flows nicely into the dining room and then into the kitchen. The kitchen is fully stocked with stainless steel appliances. The bedrooms are a good size and have walk-in closets. Separate laundry room with washer and dryer hook-ups. 2 car attached garage with automatic garage opener. Blinds provided throughout the home. Home is all electric. Stainless Steel stove, fridge, microwave and dishwasher included Security Deposit = $1,175 Utilities - tenant is responsible for all utilities of electricity, water and sewer. Call the school directly to verify the district. Section 8 not accepted. $45 application fee for one anyone over the age of 18. Applications are completed online at www.astephome.com. Application criteria also available to review at www.astephome.com Pet Deposit - $200 non-refundable pet fee per pet. Max two pets. Monthly pet fee of $25 per pet. Aggressive breed dogs allowed by must have required insurance. Call or email for details A STEP AHEAD MANAGEMENT CAN BE REACHED AT 317-912-1507 via email at INFO@ASTEPHOME.COM OR ONLINE AT ASTEPHOME.COM 2 Car Attached Garage All Electric Blinds Provided Pets Allowed Stove W/D Hook Ups