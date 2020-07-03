All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 5934 Prairie Meadow Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
5934 Prairie Meadow Dr
Last updated July 13 2019 at 5:16 PM

5934 Prairie Meadow Dr

5934 Prairie Meadow Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Valley Mills
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

5934 Prairie Meadow Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46221
Valley Mills

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/39615c00e9 ---- This fantastic 3 bedroom and 2 full bathroom ranch style home in Decatur township won\'t last long. As you enter the home you are greeted with a lovely open floor plan. The home has fresh paint throughout. The living room flows nicely into the dining room and then into the kitchen. The kitchen is fully stocked with stainless steel appliances. The bedrooms are a good size and have walk-in closets. Separate laundry room with washer and dryer hook-ups. 2 car attached garage with automatic garage opener. Blinds provided throughout the home. Home is all electric. Stainless Steel stove, fridge, microwave and dishwasher included Security Deposit = $1,175 Utilities - tenant is responsible for all utilities of electricity, water and sewer. Call the school directly to verify the district. Section 8 not accepted. $45 application fee for one anyone over the age of 18. Applications are completed online at www.astephome.com. Application criteria also available to review at www.astephome.com Pet Deposit - $200 non-refundable pet fee per pet. Max two pets. Monthly pet fee of $25 per pet. Aggressive breed dogs allowed by must have required insurance. Call or email for details A STEP AHEAD MANAGEMENT CAN BE REACHED AT 317-912-1507 via email at INFO@ASTEPHOME.COM OR ONLINE AT ASTEPHOME.COM 2 Car Attached Garage All Electric Blinds Provided Pets Allowed Stove W/D Hook Ups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5934 Prairie Meadow Dr have any available units?
5934 Prairie Meadow Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5934 Prairie Meadow Dr have?
Some of 5934 Prairie Meadow Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5934 Prairie Meadow Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5934 Prairie Meadow Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5934 Prairie Meadow Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 5934 Prairie Meadow Dr is pet friendly.
Does 5934 Prairie Meadow Dr offer parking?
Yes, 5934 Prairie Meadow Dr offers parking.
Does 5934 Prairie Meadow Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5934 Prairie Meadow Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5934 Prairie Meadow Dr have a pool?
No, 5934 Prairie Meadow Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5934 Prairie Meadow Dr have accessible units?
No, 5934 Prairie Meadow Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5934 Prairie Meadow Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5934 Prairie Meadow Dr has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Barrington Estates
8717 Old Town West Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
The Vue Luxury Apartments
718 E Georgia St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
The Residences on 56th Street
6800 Brendon Way Ndr
Indianapolis, IN 46226
The MK
5858 North College Avenue
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Kingston Square Apartments
7171 Twin Oaks Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46226
Nine+Eighteen Apartments
918 Fort Wayne Avenue
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Retreat Northwest
1130 Racquet Club North Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
The Residence at White River Apartments
3861 Gable Lane Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46228

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College