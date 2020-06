Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Stunning all brick colonial architecture. Immaculate, updated home in the heart of Broad Ripple! Amazing "walkability". Beautiful hardwood floors, granite tops in kitchen, new appliances. Living room with decorative fireplace and built-in bookshelves. Master bdrm with its own full bath. Rare find with 2 and 1/2 baths. Large 20x10 screened porch. Rec Rm in lower level. Laundry in basement includes washer and dryer. 1 car garage.