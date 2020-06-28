5909 GUILFORD

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking garage

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! just north of Forrest Hills 3 block walk to center of Broadripple. Stunning all brick colonial architecture. Immaculate! Totally updated! Kitchen has granite tops, new VPF floor. includes dishwasher, refrigerator, microwave, range and wall oven. Large living room with built in bookshelves, decorative fireplace. Gorgeous hardwood floors through out. Master bedroom includes a new "studs out" full bath. Hall bath has updates. Full basement with laundry including washer and dryer, and recreation room. Large 20x10 screened porch. Spacious rear yard. Includes a 1 car garage. Rare 2.5 baths.