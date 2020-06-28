All apartments in Indianapolis
5909 GUILFORD

5909 Guilford Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5909 Guilford Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46220
Broad Ripple

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! just north of Forrest Hills 3 block walk to center of Broadripple. Stunning all brick colonial architecture. Immaculate! Totally updated! Kitchen has granite tops, new VPF floor. includes dishwasher, refrigerator, microwave, range and wall oven. Large living room with built in bookshelves, decorative fireplace. Gorgeous hardwood floors through out. Master bedroom includes a new "studs out" full bath. Hall bath has updates. Full basement with laundry including washer and dryer, and recreation room. Large 20x10 screened porch. Spacious rear yard. Includes a 1 car garage. Rare 2.5 baths.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5909 GUILFORD have any available units?
5909 GUILFORD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5909 GUILFORD have?
Some of 5909 GUILFORD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5909 GUILFORD currently offering any rent specials?
5909 GUILFORD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5909 GUILFORD pet-friendly?
No, 5909 GUILFORD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 5909 GUILFORD offer parking?
Yes, 5909 GUILFORD offers parking.
Does 5909 GUILFORD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5909 GUILFORD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5909 GUILFORD have a pool?
No, 5909 GUILFORD does not have a pool.
Does 5909 GUILFORD have accessible units?
No, 5909 GUILFORD does not have accessible units.
Does 5909 GUILFORD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5909 GUILFORD has units with dishwashers.
