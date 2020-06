Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

** UNIT PENDING **



Lovely Pike Township Bi-Level off 56th & Lafayette Road in Popular Liberty Creek! This Home features all new carpet and fresh paint throughout. Open living room/dining room concept leading to a deck and fenced-in backyard. Bonus room and bedroom with suite on lower level. A Must See! Pets Negotiable! Available Now!

Contact us to schedule a showing.