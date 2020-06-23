5844 Alpine Ave

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly

For under $1,000 you could have it all! This is the perfect oasis for those who like all the perks of being close to downtown Indianapolis, yet far enough away from the hustle and bustle of every day life. The kitchen, equipped with tons of cabinets, allows you to cook in a clutter-free environment while the eat-in kitchen gives the cook the opportunity to stay close to family and friends. Large windows throughout allow natural light to flow through the house and create a soothing ambiance. It also has a washer and dryer hookup so there is no need to wait long hours at the laundromat to clean your clothes. Schedule your own private showing now. Call today to find out how!