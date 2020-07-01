All apartments in Indianapolis
5826 Buck Rill Drive
5826 Buck Rill Drive

5826 Buck Rill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5826 Buck Rill Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46237
I65-South Emerson

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details!

Did you say you needed plenty of space, 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms? Look no further! This large home has a 2 car attached garage, a spacious kitchen with an ample mount of cabinet and counter top space. It also has a large backyard with a huge deck with beautiful landscaping perfect for outdoor enjoyment. This is a new listing and won't last long! Stop by today so that we can get busy on making our house your home.

*WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5826 Buck Rill Drive have any available units?
5826 Buck Rill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 5826 Buck Rill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5826 Buck Rill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5826 Buck Rill Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5826 Buck Rill Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5826 Buck Rill Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5826 Buck Rill Drive offers parking.
Does 5826 Buck Rill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5826 Buck Rill Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5826 Buck Rill Drive have a pool?
No, 5826 Buck Rill Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5826 Buck Rill Drive have accessible units?
No, 5826 Buck Rill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5826 Buck Rill Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5826 Buck Rill Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5826 Buck Rill Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5826 Buck Rill Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

