5807 Ralston Ave.

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

COMING SOON! Completely Remodeled - Highly Desired Broadripple Are - Beautifully remodeled 3 Br 2.5 Ba complete with finished basement. Stunning kitchen with new appliances. Original refinished hardwood floors. Fenced in backyard with detached 2 car garage. Perfectly located in the Broadripple area. What more could you ask for?



(RLNE3806775)