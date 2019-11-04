All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 5788 Eden Village Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
5788 Eden Village Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5788 Eden Village Drive

5788 Eden Village Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Snacks - Guion Creek
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

5788 Eden Village Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46254
Snacks - Guion Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Wonderful 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Ranch Style Townhome in Eden Village features Vaulted Ceilings and Lots of Light Brightening the Home through Generous and Decorative Windows in the Large Great Room. Kitchen with Lots of Cabinetry, All New Electric Appliances Included, has a Door to the Yard providing Lots of Light to this Open Floor Plan. Large Master Bedroom with Two Spacious Walk-in Closets and Private access to the Full Tub/Shower Combo Bathroom. Second Bedroom has a separate access to the Bathroom and a Good Size Closet. There is an Open Patio in the Fully Privacy Fenced Back Yard where you can Enjoy Time with Family and Friends. Laundry Room with Full Size Washer Dryer Hook-up and Large Utility Closet right off the front entrance has access to the Garage. Covered Entryway with a Beautiful Etched Glass Storm Door and an Attached One Car Garage. A Gem!

Gas and Electric

Pike Township

This Property is Not Available for Section 8

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,000, Application Fee: $50, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5788 Eden Village Drive have any available units?
5788 Eden Village Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5788 Eden Village Drive have?
Some of 5788 Eden Village Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5788 Eden Village Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5788 Eden Village Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5788 Eden Village Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5788 Eden Village Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5788 Eden Village Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5788 Eden Village Drive offers parking.
Does 5788 Eden Village Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5788 Eden Village Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5788 Eden Village Drive have a pool?
No, 5788 Eden Village Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5788 Eden Village Drive have accessible units?
No, 5788 Eden Village Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5788 Eden Village Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5788 Eden Village Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

TGM Autumn Woods
9075 Autumn Woods Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Fisherman's Village Apartments
2975 Coast Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46214
The Continental Towers at Vermont Place
410 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Hampton Court
1329 W 75th Ct
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Grande Reserve at Geist
11345 Arborview Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46236
Grid
502 East Washington Street
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Avery Point
8525 Laurel Valley Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
South and Madison
1834 Madison Village Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46227

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College