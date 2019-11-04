5788 Eden Village Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Wonderful 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Ranch Style Townhome in Eden Village features Vaulted Ceilings and Lots of Light Brightening the Home through Generous and Decorative Windows in the Large Great Room. Kitchen with Lots of Cabinetry, All New Electric Appliances Included, has a Door to the Yard providing Lots of Light to this Open Floor Plan. Large Master Bedroom with Two Spacious Walk-in Closets and Private access to the Full Tub/Shower Combo Bathroom. Second Bedroom has a separate access to the Bathroom and a Good Size Closet. There is an Open Patio in the Fully Privacy Fenced Back Yard where you can Enjoy Time with Family and Friends. Laundry Room with Full Size Washer Dryer Hook-up and Large Utility Closet right off the front entrance has access to the Garage. Covered Entryway with a Beautiful Etched Glass Storm Door and an Attached One Car Garage. A Gem!



Gas and Electric



Pike Township



This Property is Not Available for Section 8



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,000, Application Fee: $50, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.