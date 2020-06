Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning range

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage cats allowed dogs allowed

CUTE Condo available now! This 2 bedroom 2 bath condo comes with washer, dryer, refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, and central air. Located in Pike Township schools. Vaulted ceilings in the living area with beautiful columns separating each room. One car attached garage for parking.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.