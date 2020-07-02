All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated January 13 2020 at 5:45 PM

5773 Hillside Avenue

5773 Hillside Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5773 Hillside Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46220
Chatard

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
** UNIT PENDING **

Nice 2 bedroom brick bungalow in Broad Ripple off 57th & Hillside. Home provides quick access to Broad Ripple, Monon Trail and Keystone/Glendale corridor. Home includes all appliances, huge unfinished basement, attached 1-car garage with manual door. New laminate flooring and fresh paint. A nice sun room that overlooks the large fenced back yard. Pets Negotiable! Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5773 Hillside Avenue have any available units?
5773 Hillside Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 5773 Hillside Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5773 Hillside Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5773 Hillside Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5773 Hillside Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5773 Hillside Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5773 Hillside Avenue offers parking.
Does 5773 Hillside Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5773 Hillside Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5773 Hillside Avenue have a pool?
No, 5773 Hillside Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5773 Hillside Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5773 Hillside Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5773 Hillside Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5773 Hillside Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5773 Hillside Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 5773 Hillside Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

