5750 Ensley Court

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets

Beautiful Large 1875 sf 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom home located in a cul-de-sac. Completely renovated with updated kitchen, paint, flooring and ready for you to move right in. 2 car garage with opener, separate laundry room, walk in closet, fully fenced backyard to enjoy the seasons with family and friends. This is an all electric home.



Neighborhood Description

Pike Township schools! Quiet, safe and friendly community with easy access to freeways, shopping, Eagle Creek park, golf course and downtown.



PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB THE OCCUPANTS AS THEY ARE ENJOYING THE PRIVACY OF THEIR HOME UNTIL LEASE END. THANK YOU IN ADVANCE FOR YOUR CONSIDERATION.



This Property is Not Available for Section 8.



You can see our selection criteria at:

www.IndianapolisPropertyManagement.com/resident-selection-criteria



ES Property Management, LLC

317-883-9790



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,320, Application Fee: $50, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.