5750 Ensley Court

Location

5750 Ensley Court, Indianapolis, IN 46254
Snacks - Guion Creek

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful Large 1875 sf 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom home located in a cul-de-sac. Completely renovated with updated kitchen, paint, flooring and ready for you to move right in. 2 car garage with opener, separate laundry room, walk in closet, fully fenced backyard to enjoy the seasons with family and friends. This is an all electric home.

Neighborhood Description
Pike Township schools! Quiet, safe and friendly community with easy access to freeways, shopping, Eagle Creek park, golf course and downtown.

PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB THE OCCUPANTS AS THEY ARE ENJOYING THE PRIVACY OF THEIR HOME UNTIL LEASE END. THANK YOU IN ADVANCE FOR YOUR CONSIDERATION.

This Property is Not Available for Section 8.

You can see our selection criteria at:
www.IndianapolisPropertyManagement.com/resident-selection-criteria

ES Property Management, LLC
317-883-9790

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,320, Application Fee: $50, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5750 Ensley Court have any available units?
5750 Ensley Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5750 Ensley Court have?
Some of 5750 Ensley Court's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5750 Ensley Court currently offering any rent specials?
5750 Ensley Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5750 Ensley Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 5750 Ensley Court is pet friendly.
Does 5750 Ensley Court offer parking?
Yes, 5750 Ensley Court offers parking.
Does 5750 Ensley Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5750 Ensley Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5750 Ensley Court have a pool?
No, 5750 Ensley Court does not have a pool.
Does 5750 Ensley Court have accessible units?
No, 5750 Ensley Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5750 Ensley Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 5750 Ensley Court does not have units with dishwashers.

