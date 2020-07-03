All apartments in Indianapolis
Location

5716 North College Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46220
Meridian Kessler

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
**MOVE IN READY** ASK ABOUT OUR DECEMBER MOVE IN SPECIAL!!
Beautiful home located close to all that is Broadripple. This home features 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. One bedroom could serve as a den if desired. Home is all wood floors throughout. Full basement that is clean and dry. There's a small room with a door in the basement that could double as a wine cellar. Many extra nooks and crannies in this lovely home. Laundry hookups. Home comes with appliances including electric stove, dishwasher and refrigerator. Non smoker preferred. No pets. Tenant pays for all utilities and lawn care. Call or click today to schedule a showing of this beautiful home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5716 North College Avenue have any available units?
5716 North College Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5716 North College Avenue have?
Some of 5716 North College Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5716 North College Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5716 North College Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5716 North College Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5716 North College Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 5716 North College Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5716 North College Avenue offers parking.
Does 5716 North College Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5716 North College Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5716 North College Avenue have a pool?
No, 5716 North College Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5716 North College Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5716 North College Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5716 North College Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5716 North College Avenue has units with dishwashers.

