5716 North College Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors dishwasher garage air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

**MOVE IN READY** ASK ABOUT OUR DECEMBER MOVE IN SPECIAL!!

Beautiful home located close to all that is Broadripple. This home features 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. One bedroom could serve as a den if desired. Home is all wood floors throughout. Full basement that is clean and dry. There's a small room with a door in the basement that could double as a wine cellar. Many extra nooks and crannies in this lovely home. Laundry hookups. Home comes with appliances including electric stove, dishwasher and refrigerator. Non smoker preferred. No pets. Tenant pays for all utilities and lawn care. Call or click today to schedule a showing of this beautiful home.