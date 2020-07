Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal pet friendly stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace garbage disposal patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c8dfed105a ---- This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom has an amazing great room with a fireplace, skylight over the kitchen and stainless steel appliances. The master bedroon with walk in closet is on the main level, with 2 bedrooms upstairs. The fully fenced yard is a great size and has a deck on the back. (Not Section 8) Schedule a showing today! Disposal Fireplace/Decorative Pets Allowed Washer/Dryer Connection