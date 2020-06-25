All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5629 West Mills Road

5629 Mills Rd · No Longer Available
Location

5629 Mills Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46221
Valley Mills

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
***Application fees waived for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME when applying to take advantage of this promotional offer. Your dream home awaits!*** Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 full bath ranch home with a large bonus room. Home offers a spacious living room with cathedral ceilings. Kitchen has been updated with ceramic tile flooring, granite counters, and stainless steel appliances. The master suite has his & her closets and private bath. In addition, the home also features a large fenced yard with a patio.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5629 West Mills Road have any available units?
5629 West Mills Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5629 West Mills Road have?
Some of 5629 West Mills Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5629 West Mills Road currently offering any rent specials?
5629 West Mills Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5629 West Mills Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 5629 West Mills Road is pet friendly.
Does 5629 West Mills Road offer parking?
No, 5629 West Mills Road does not offer parking.
Does 5629 West Mills Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5629 West Mills Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5629 West Mills Road have a pool?
No, 5629 West Mills Road does not have a pool.
Does 5629 West Mills Road have accessible units?
No, 5629 West Mills Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5629 West Mills Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 5629 West Mills Road does not have units with dishwashers.

