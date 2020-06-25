5629 West Mills Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed

***Application fees waived for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME when applying to take advantage of this promotional offer. Your dream home awaits!*** Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 full bath ranch home with a large bonus room. Home offers a spacious living room with cathedral ceilings. Kitchen has been updated with ceramic tile flooring, granite counters, and stainless steel appliances. The master suite has his & her closets and private bath. In addition, the home also features a large fenced yard with a patio.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.