Last updated September 7 2019 at 4:06 PM

5621 Sweet River Drive

5621 Sweet River Dr · No Longer Available
Location

5621 Sweet River Dr, Indianapolis, IN 46221
Valley Mills

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
We are now accepting applications for this home. Please refer to the available date on this page. This Main Street Renewal home is currently being made ready for you and will be available soon. Act quickly as most of our homes lease prior to available date.
Stunning 4 bedroom 2 full bath ranch home in Decatur Township. This home features beautiful dark laminated hardwood flooring in the great room, kitchen, and dining room. Galley kitchen has gorgeous granite counters, breakfast room, and a full kitchen appliance package delivered upon move in. Home also features 4 great sized bedrooms with a full en suite master bathroom for the master bedroom. You will fall in love once you tour this home, so come see it today! Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5621 Sweet River Drive have any available units?
5621 Sweet River Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 5621 Sweet River Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5621 Sweet River Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5621 Sweet River Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5621 Sweet River Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5621 Sweet River Drive offer parking?
No, 5621 Sweet River Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5621 Sweet River Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5621 Sweet River Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5621 Sweet River Drive have a pool?
No, 5621 Sweet River Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5621 Sweet River Drive have accessible units?
No, 5621 Sweet River Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5621 Sweet River Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5621 Sweet River Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5621 Sweet River Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5621 Sweet River Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
