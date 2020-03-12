5621 Sweet River Drive

Amenities

We are now accepting applications for this home. Please refer to the available date on this page. This Main Street Renewal home is currently being made ready for you and will be available soon. Act quickly as most of our homes lease prior to available date.

Stunning 4 bedroom 2 full bath ranch home in Decatur Township. This home features beautiful dark laminated hardwood flooring in the great room, kitchen, and dining room. Galley kitchen has gorgeous granite counters, breakfast room, and a full kitchen appliance package delivered upon move in. Home also features 4 great sized bedrooms with a full en suite master bathroom for the master bedroom. You will fall in love once you tour this home, so come see it today! Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device

Contact us to schedule a showing.