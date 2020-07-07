5609 Central Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46220 Meridian Kessler
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
**MOVE IN READY** **STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES INCLUDED** Check out this beautiful home located at 5609 Central Avenue. Very close to all that is Broadripple. This home has been recently updated with all new flooring throughout including vinyl plank on the main with new carpet in the bedrooms. The full bath on the second level was completely remodeled. This home is very spacious. This home also features a detached 2 garage as well as a partially finished basement. Too many amenities to list!! Call or click today to view this home!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
