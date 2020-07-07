All apartments in Indianapolis
5609 Central Avenue
Location

5609 Central Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46220
Meridian Kessler

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
**MOVE IN READY**
**STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES INCLUDED**
Check out this beautiful home located at 5609 Central Avenue. Very close to all that is Broadripple. This home has been recently updated with all new flooring throughout including vinyl plank on the main with new carpet in the bedrooms. The full bath on the second level was completely remodeled. This home is very spacious. This home also features a detached 2 garage as well as a partially finished basement. Too many amenities to list!! Call or click today to view this home!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5609 Central Avenue have any available units?
5609 Central Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5609 Central Avenue have?
Some of 5609 Central Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5609 Central Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5609 Central Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5609 Central Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5609 Central Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5609 Central Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5609 Central Avenue offers parking.
Does 5609 Central Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5609 Central Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5609 Central Avenue have a pool?
No, 5609 Central Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5609 Central Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5609 Central Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5609 Central Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5609 Central Avenue has units with dishwashers.

