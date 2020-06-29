5556 North Meridian Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage media room

Charming brick ranch for lease in Meridian-Kessler with four bedrooms and five bathrooms. Two living spaces allow plenty of space to spread out. A finished basement includes a bar area and a theater room. A large back yard with a pool will be perfect for summer entertaining. Upscale finishes in the kitchen and bathrooms add to the luxury of this spacious home.