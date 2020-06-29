All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 5556 North Meridian Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
5556 North Meridian Street
Last updated March 5 2020 at 6:10 AM

5556 North Meridian Street

5556 North Meridian Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5556 North Meridian Street, Indianapolis, IN 46208
Butler - Tarkington

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
media room
Charming brick ranch for lease in Meridian-Kessler with four bedrooms and five bathrooms. Two living spaces allow plenty of space to spread out. A finished basement includes a bar area and a theater room. A large back yard with a pool will be perfect for summer entertaining. Upscale finishes in the kitchen and bathrooms add to the luxury of this spacious home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5556 North Meridian Street have any available units?
5556 North Meridian Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5556 North Meridian Street have?
Some of 5556 North Meridian Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5556 North Meridian Street currently offering any rent specials?
5556 North Meridian Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5556 North Meridian Street pet-friendly?
No, 5556 North Meridian Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 5556 North Meridian Street offer parking?
Yes, 5556 North Meridian Street offers parking.
Does 5556 North Meridian Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5556 North Meridian Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5556 North Meridian Street have a pool?
Yes, 5556 North Meridian Street has a pool.
Does 5556 North Meridian Street have accessible units?
No, 5556 North Meridian Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5556 North Meridian Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5556 North Meridian Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Wylde
6612 Eagle Pointe Dr N
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Fisherman's Village Apartments
2975 Coast Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Deercross Apartments
7007 Deer Path Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46254
The Assembly
1301 East Washington Street
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Island Club Apartments
7938 Island Club Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46214
River Crossing
8720 Knickerbocker Way
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Monon Place Apartments
5934 Carvel Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Brockton Apartments
5778 Brockton Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46220

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College