5556 North Meridian Street, Indianapolis, IN 46208 Butler - Tarkington
Amenities
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
media room
Charming brick ranch for lease in Meridian-Kessler with four bedrooms and five bathrooms. Two living spaces allow plenty of space to spread out. A finished basement includes a bar area and a theater room. A large back yard with a pool will be perfect for summer entertaining. Upscale finishes in the kitchen and bathrooms add to the luxury of this spacious home.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
