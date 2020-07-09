554 Jefferson Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Welcome home to your move-in ready, St. Clair Place stunner! Everything is NEW! This completely renovated home features a very spacious 1 bedroom, 1 bath. This modern yet classic home offers exceptional open living area with tons of natural light. Amazing upgraded kitchen offers brand new cabinets with hardware, countertops, and backsplash. Appliances are included and will be placed at move in: refrigerator and range. The bedroom is HUGE!. Updated full bath with tub/shower combo. Laundry closet is ready for a stackable washer and dryer. Unfinished partial basement for additional storage. Quaint back deck is the perfect place to enjoy your favorite beverage. Rear off street parking. Located in the heart of St. Claire Place makes it easy to hang out at your local coffee house or any of the new restaurants all within walking distance. This is a must-see! Call to schedule your tour today!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.