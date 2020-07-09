All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated June 3 2020 at 3:02 AM

554 Jefferson Avenue

554 Jefferson Ave · No Longer Available
Location

554 Jefferson Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
extra storage
range
Welcome home to your move-in ready, St. Clair Place stunner! Everything is NEW! This completely renovated home features a very spacious 1 bedroom, 1 bath. This modern yet classic home offers exceptional open living area with tons of natural light. Amazing upgraded kitchen offers brand new cabinets with hardware, countertops, and backsplash. Appliances are included and will be placed at move in: refrigerator and range. The bedroom is HUGE!. Updated full bath with tub/shower combo. Laundry closet is ready for a stackable washer and dryer. Unfinished partial basement for additional storage. Quaint back deck is the perfect place to enjoy your favorite beverage. Rear off street parking. Located in the heart of St. Claire Place makes it easy to hang out at your local coffee house or any of the new restaurants all within walking distance. This is a must-see! Call to schedule your tour today!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 554 Jefferson Avenue have any available units?
554 Jefferson Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 554 Jefferson Avenue have?
Some of 554 Jefferson Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 554 Jefferson Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
554 Jefferson Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 554 Jefferson Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 554 Jefferson Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 554 Jefferson Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 554 Jefferson Avenue offers parking.
Does 554 Jefferson Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 554 Jefferson Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 554 Jefferson Avenue have a pool?
No, 554 Jefferson Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 554 Jefferson Avenue have accessible units?
No, 554 Jefferson Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 554 Jefferson Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 554 Jefferson Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

