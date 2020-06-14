Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

5531 Story Court Available 04/15/20 Cozy - 3 Bed 2 Bath Ranch - Decatur Township - Mid April Move In! - Adorable - 3 Bedroom 2 Full Bath located on Cul-de-sac. Convenient to schools, parks, and more!

The family room offers vaulted ceilings, wood burning fireplace, and beautiful laminate flooring. With the open floor plan the house just flows directly into large eat in kitchen with all stainless steel appliances. Spilt bedroom floor plan with Large Master Suite with Walk in Closet. Enjoy sitting on your back patio in your large fenced in back yard. Laundry Room with Full Size Washer & Dryer. Pets Allowed. $65.00 Application Fee. Call 317-610-0600 to get on the list for showings.



