Last updated April 4 2020 at 11:24 AM

5531 Story Court

5531 Story Court · (317) 610-0600 ext. 804
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5531 Story Court, Indianapolis, IN 46221
Valley Mills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5531 Story Court · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1292 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
5531 Story Court Available 04/15/20 Cozy - 3 Bed 2 Bath Ranch - Decatur Township - Mid April Move In! - Adorable - 3 Bedroom 2 Full Bath located on Cul-de-sac. Convenient to schools, parks, and more!
The family room offers vaulted ceilings, wood burning fireplace, and beautiful laminate flooring. With the open floor plan the house just flows directly into large eat in kitchen with all stainless steel appliances. Spilt bedroom floor plan with Large Master Suite with Walk in Closet. Enjoy sitting on your back patio in your large fenced in back yard. Laundry Room with Full Size Washer & Dryer. Pets Allowed. $65.00 Application Fee. Call 317-610-0600 to get on the list for showings.

(RLNE4708143)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5531 Story Court have any available units?
5531 Story Court has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5531 Story Court have?
Some of 5531 Story Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5531 Story Court currently offering any rent specials?
5531 Story Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5531 Story Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 5531 Story Court is pet friendly.
Does 5531 Story Court offer parking?
Yes, 5531 Story Court does offer parking.
Does 5531 Story Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5531 Story Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5531 Story Court have a pool?
No, 5531 Story Court does not have a pool.
Does 5531 Story Court have accessible units?
No, 5531 Story Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5531 Story Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5531 Story Court has units with dishwashers.
