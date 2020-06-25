All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated May 15 2019 at 10:13 AM

5530 Guilford Avenue

5530 Guilford Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5530 Guilford Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46220
Meridian Kessler

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
A nice, all brick Bungalow with recent carpeting and interior paint, a 1 year old water heater, several recent thermal vinyl windows. Living Room with Dining El, Eat-in Kitchen with refrigerator, gas range. Laundry closet with gas heat, C/A, washer & dryer. Updated bath. 3 Bedrooms. Fenced Rear Lawn, 1 1/2 car Garage. Lawn mowing, bushes trim, gutter cleaning included. Walk to the Monon Trail, Broad Ripple, the Canal and yes So-Bro. Certain pets with Approval … pet deposit $200-$500 depending upon pet and owner approval. May 1st possession.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 200
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5530 Guilford Avenue have any available units?
5530 Guilford Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5530 Guilford Avenue have?
Some of 5530 Guilford Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5530 Guilford Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5530 Guilford Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5530 Guilford Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5530 Guilford Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5530 Guilford Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5530 Guilford Avenue offers parking.
Does 5530 Guilford Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5530 Guilford Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5530 Guilford Avenue have a pool?
No, 5530 Guilford Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5530 Guilford Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5530 Guilford Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5530 Guilford Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5530 Guilford Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
