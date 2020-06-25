5530 Guilford Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

A nice, all brick Bungalow with recent carpeting and interior paint, a 1 year old water heater, several recent thermal vinyl windows. Living Room with Dining El, Eat-in Kitchen with refrigerator, gas range. Laundry closet with gas heat, C/A, washer & dryer. Updated bath. 3 Bedrooms. Fenced Rear Lawn, 1 1/2 car Garage. Lawn mowing, bushes trim, gutter cleaning included. Walk to the Monon Trail, Broad Ripple, the Canal and yes So-Bro. Certain pets with Approval … pet deposit $200-$500 depending upon pet and owner approval. May 1st possession.