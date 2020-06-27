5520 Lunsford Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage stainless steel fire pit bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 fire pit parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details.



This naturally well lit 3 bedroom 2 bath tri-level home has space galore!! The kitchen features newer vinyl flooring, ample countertop and cabinet space, and comes with stainless steel electric appliances. The master has it's own full bath with a soaking tub perfect for relaxing after a long day. There is plenty of storage throughout home! Enjoy the patio and the fire pit in the backyard!! It also comes complete with a 1 car detached garage. DON'T DELAY!! THIS HOME WILL LEASE QUICKLY!! Stop by today so that we can make our house your home.



Conrex is a pet friendly community. WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!! The Pet Deposit is $250 for the first pet, and $25 monthly pet rent. For each additional pet, there is a $100 Pet Deposit plus $10 monthly pet rent.



To register for your self-guided tour and apply for this home today, or see other available properties here in Indianapolis including but not limited to information and Rental Criteria, visit rentconrex.com



Not currently accepting Section 8



Online applications:

1) Find address for which you are applying

2) Click Apply Now

3) Application cost $45.00 per applicant, all persons over 18 must apply

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.