Last updated July 25 2019 at 4:53 PM

5520 Lunsford Drive

5520 Lunsford Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5520 Lunsford Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46237
I65-South Emerson

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
fire pit
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
fire pit
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details.

This naturally well lit 3 bedroom 2 bath tri-level home has space galore!! The kitchen features newer vinyl flooring, ample countertop and cabinet space, and comes with stainless steel electric appliances. The master has it's own full bath with a soaking tub perfect for relaxing after a long day. There is plenty of storage throughout home! Enjoy the patio and the fire pit in the backyard!! It also comes complete with a 1 car detached garage. DON'T DELAY!! THIS HOME WILL LEASE QUICKLY!! Stop by today so that we can make our house your home.

Conrex is a pet friendly community. WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!! The Pet Deposit is $250 for the first pet, and $25 monthly pet rent. For each additional pet, there is a $100 Pet Deposit plus $10 monthly pet rent.

To register for your self-guided tour and apply for this home today, or see other available properties here in Indianapolis including but not limited to information and Rental Criteria, visit rentconrex.com

Not currently accepting Section 8

Online applications:
1) Find address for which you are applying
2) Click Apply Now
3) Application cost $45.00 per applicant, all persons over 18 must apply
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5520 Lunsford Drive have any available units?
5520 Lunsford Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5520 Lunsford Drive have?
Some of 5520 Lunsford Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5520 Lunsford Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5520 Lunsford Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5520 Lunsford Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5520 Lunsford Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5520 Lunsford Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5520 Lunsford Drive offers parking.
Does 5520 Lunsford Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5520 Lunsford Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5520 Lunsford Drive have a pool?
No, 5520 Lunsford Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5520 Lunsford Drive have accessible units?
No, 5520 Lunsford Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5520 Lunsford Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5520 Lunsford Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
