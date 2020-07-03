5510 Milhouse Road

Amenities

Let's celebrate Summer with waived application fees! Enter promo code DREAMHOME. Your dream home awaits! Absolutely gorgeous 3 bedroom in Decatur Township! This home offers a spacious living room with amazing cathedral ceilings and ceiling fan. Kitchen has been updated with wonderful cabinetry and granite counters. All kitchen appliances provided upon move in. In addition the home offers 3 great sized bedrooms and a downstairs room that could be used as a rec room, bonus room, or play room. Home is seated on a great fenced in corner lot. This home is waiting for you!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.