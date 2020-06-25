All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated June 3 2019 at 7:13 AM

5504 N College Ave

5504 North College Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5504 North College Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46220
Meridian Kessler

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Imagine yourself walking leisurely to get a latte, shopping, and dining just a couple minutes from your house while still living residentially in Broad Ripple. You can live a few short blocks from the Monon Trail with great neighbors next door, beautiful hardwood accents and hardwood floors throughout the house. Open floor plan in living and dining room. Front and back porch with large back yard. Central air, dishwasher, laundry, garbage disposal included. Large island in kitchen, some storage in basement, lawn care provided. All of this with the amazing bonus of a Red Line hub soon to be nearby! Small dogs and Cats allowed. Available for move-in August 1st

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5504 N College Ave have any available units?
5504 N College Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5504 N College Ave have?
Some of 5504 N College Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5504 N College Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5504 N College Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5504 N College Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 5504 N College Ave is pet friendly.
Does 5504 N College Ave offer parking?
Yes, 5504 N College Ave offers parking.
Does 5504 N College Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5504 N College Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5504 N College Ave have a pool?
No, 5504 N College Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5504 N College Ave have accessible units?
No, 5504 N College Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5504 N College Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5504 N College Ave has units with dishwashers.
