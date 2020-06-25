5504 N College Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Imagine yourself walking leisurely to get a latte, shopping, and dining just a couple minutes from your house while still living residentially in Broad Ripple. You can live a few short blocks from the Monon Trail with great neighbors next door, beautiful hardwood accents and hardwood floors throughout the house. Open floor plan in living and dining room. Front and back porch with large back yard. Central air, dishwasher, laundry, garbage disposal included. Large island in kitchen, some storage in basement, lawn care provided. All of this with the amazing bonus of a Red Line hub soon to be nearby! Small dogs and Cats allowed. Available for move-in August 1st