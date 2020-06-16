All apartments in Indianapolis
55 South Harding Street

Location

55 South Harding Street, Indianapolis, IN 46222
Near Westside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

1 Bedroom

Unit APT 403 · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 976 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
dogs allowed
This Urban Loft is off Harding Street, just minutes to Downtown Indy, the Indianapolis Zoo, Mass Avenue and so much more! This condo is a 4th floor unit with a large family room area and a nice kitchen with all appliances and lots of cabinet space. Large open family room leads out to a balcony. Home comes with a storage space and assigned outdoor parking space. Cats Allowed. Washer and dryer provided. Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 55 South Harding Street have any available units?
55 South Harding Street has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 55 South Harding Street have?
Some of 55 South Harding Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 55 South Harding Street currently offering any rent specials?
55 South Harding Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 55 South Harding Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 55 South Harding Street is pet friendly.
Does 55 South Harding Street offer parking?
Yes, 55 South Harding Street does offer parking.
Does 55 South Harding Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 55 South Harding Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 55 South Harding Street have a pool?
No, 55 South Harding Street does not have a pool.
Does 55 South Harding Street have accessible units?
No, 55 South Harding Street does not have accessible units.
Does 55 South Harding Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 55 South Harding Street does not have units with dishwashers.
