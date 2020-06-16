55 South Harding Street

Amenities
This Urban Loft is off Harding Street, just minutes to Downtown Indy, the Indianapolis Zoo, Mass Avenue and so much more! This condo is a 4th floor unit with a large family room area and a nice kitchen with all appliances and lots of cabinet space. Large open family room leads out to a balcony. Home comes with a storage space and assigned outdoor parking space. Cats Allowed. Washer and dryer provided. Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.