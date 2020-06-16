55 South Harding Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly parking dogs allowed

This Urban Loft is off Harding Street, just minutes to Downtown Indy, the Indianapolis Zoo, Mass Avenue and so much more! This condo is a 4th floor unit with a large family room area and a nice kitchen with all appliances and lots of cabinet space. Large open family room leads out to a balcony. Home comes with a storage space and assigned outdoor parking space. Cats Allowed. Washer and dryer provided. Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.