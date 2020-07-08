5455 East 13th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46219 Eastside
Amenities
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Charming home located in the Community Heights neighborhood accross the street from Community Hospital. Home has 2 bedrooms on the main level w/option of a 3rd bedroom & the 2nd full bath in the finished basement. Setup offers the flexibility for a roommate/extra living space w/family room & entertaining space. Spend evenings on the covered porch or in the 3 season sunroom. All appliances including washer/dryer.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
