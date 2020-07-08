All apartments in Indianapolis
5455 East 13TH Street

5455 East 13th Street · No Longer Available
Location

5455 East 13th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46219
Eastside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Charming home located in the Community Heights neighborhood accross the street from Community Hospital. Home has 2 bedrooms on the main level w/option of a 3rd bedroom & the 2nd full bath in the finished basement. Setup offers the flexibility for a roommate/extra living space w/family room & entertaining space. Spend evenings on the covered porch or in the 3 season sunroom. All appliances including washer/dryer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5455 East 13TH Street have any available units?
5455 East 13TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5455 East 13TH Street have?
Some of 5455 East 13TH Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5455 East 13TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
5455 East 13TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5455 East 13TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 5455 East 13TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 5455 East 13TH Street offer parking?
No, 5455 East 13TH Street does not offer parking.
Does 5455 East 13TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5455 East 13TH Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5455 East 13TH Street have a pool?
No, 5455 East 13TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 5455 East 13TH Street have accessible units?
No, 5455 East 13TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5455 East 13TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5455 East 13TH Street has units with dishwashers.

