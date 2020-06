Amenities

granite counters pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Completely rehabbed 3 bed, 2 bath home in Decatur Township!!! - This gorgeous 3 bed 1.5 bath home has been completely updated from floor to ceiling!! Updates include, newer flooring throughout, fresh paint throughout, updated kitchen appliances, granite countertops. Rent is $1259.00 with a matching deposit of $1259.00.



Please call Mike for more details and to schedule a tour of the home!



Michael@zuluscape.com or (317)210.0018



Sorry, not accepting Section 8 at this time.



(RLNE3506187)