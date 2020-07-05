All apartments in Indianapolis
5436 Sonnefield Ct

Location

5436 Sonnefield Ct, Indianapolis, IN 46224
Garden City

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
stainless steel
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f85aceb01a ----
This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom has 3 living areas. Family room and living room with fireplace on the first floor and loft area on the 2nd floor. The kitchen has lots of cabinet space, an island and stainless steel appliances. The bedrooms are all large and have lots of closet space. Laundry is conveniently located on the 2nd floor. Schedule a showing today!

Disposal
Fireplace/Decorative
Pets Allowed
Washer/Dryer Connection

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5436 Sonnefield Ct have any available units?
5436 Sonnefield Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5436 Sonnefield Ct have?
Some of 5436 Sonnefield Ct's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5436 Sonnefield Ct currently offering any rent specials?
5436 Sonnefield Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5436 Sonnefield Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 5436 Sonnefield Ct is pet friendly.
Does 5436 Sonnefield Ct offer parking?
No, 5436 Sonnefield Ct does not offer parking.
Does 5436 Sonnefield Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5436 Sonnefield Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5436 Sonnefield Ct have a pool?
No, 5436 Sonnefield Ct does not have a pool.
Does 5436 Sonnefield Ct have accessible units?
No, 5436 Sonnefield Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 5436 Sonnefield Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 5436 Sonnefield Ct does not have units with dishwashers.

