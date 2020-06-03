All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated March 31 2020 at 1:33 PM

5423 Thompson Road

5423 West Thompson Road · No Longer Available
Location

5423 West Thompson Road, Indianapolis, IN 46221
Valley Mills

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details.

This beautiful home features 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms of comfortable living space! It includes a cozy living room, cook-friendly kitchen,decorative accent fireplace, and so much more! There is plush, neutral toned carpeting & vinyl installed throughout the home to match any decor. The kitchen comes with beautifully crafted cabinetry and ample counter and cabinet space for all cooking and storage needs. Each bedroom is spacious in size, comes with plenty of closet space, and the decorative possibilities are endless! Don't delay!! This home will lease quickly!! Stop by today so that we can get busy on making our house your home.

*WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5423 Thompson Road have any available units?
5423 Thompson Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 5423 Thompson Road currently offering any rent specials?
5423 Thompson Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5423 Thompson Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 5423 Thompson Road is pet friendly.
Does 5423 Thompson Road offer parking?
No, 5423 Thompson Road does not offer parking.
Does 5423 Thompson Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5423 Thompson Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5423 Thompson Road have a pool?
No, 5423 Thompson Road does not have a pool.
Does 5423 Thompson Road have accessible units?
No, 5423 Thompson Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5423 Thompson Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 5423 Thompson Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5423 Thompson Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 5423 Thompson Road does not have units with air conditioning.

