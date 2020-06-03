5423 Thompson Road

Amenities

pet friendly fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8

Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details.



This beautiful home features 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms of comfortable living space! It includes a cozy living room, cook-friendly kitchen,decorative accent fireplace, and so much more! There is plush, neutral toned carpeting & vinyl installed throughout the home to match any decor. The kitchen comes with beautifully crafted cabinetry and ample counter and cabinet space for all cooking and storage needs. Each bedroom is spacious in size, comes with plenty of closet space, and the decorative possibilities are endless! Don't delay!! This home will lease quickly!! Stop by today so that we can get busy on making our house your home.



*WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!!



This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.



Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.