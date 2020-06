Amenities

Newly Remodeled 4 bed/ 1.5 bath nearly 1200 sqft ranch style home with a fenced in backyard and 1 car garage! Home has new paint, carpet, and flooring throughout. Kitchen is a chef's dream with new stainless steel appliances such as a dishwasher, refrigerator, stove, range hood, garbage disposal. Bedrooms are spacious with great closets. Visit www.goalproperties.com today!

