All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 5412 Pommel Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
5412 Pommel Court
Last updated March 16 2020 at 4:00 PM

5412 Pommel Court

5412 Pommel Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5412 Pommel Court, Indianapolis, IN 46203
Southeast Indianapolis

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
This Gorgeous 4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Ranch Style Home is tucked away in a quiet cul-de-sac. Great Split Floor Plan! Master Bedroom has a Large Walk-in Closet and Full Tub/Shower Combo Bathroom. Other Bedrooms share a Full Size Tub/Shower Combo Bathroom. Living Room and Separate Dining Area connect around the Eat-in Kitchen featuring Stunning Views of the Tall Woods and Pond which your property backs right up to. Brand New Appliances included (Refrigerator, Electric Range/Oven, Microwave Hood, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal) Perfect to enjoy breakfast with the family as the morning light streams through the floor to ceiling sliding glass doors, or for wonderful evening dinners and entertaining in the moonlight. The tasteful design gives a Spacious feel to this Gem of a home. The adjacent houses are uniquely situated, providing privacy. Large yard and Patio. 2 Car Attached Garage with Remote Openers.

Close to freeways yet with that Country Feel. Lots of shopping close by and Less than 20 minutes to Downtown.

Overlooks pond - Water views!

Warren Township Schools

PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB THE RESIDENTS AS THEY ARE ENJOYING THE PRIVACY OF THEIR HOME TIL LEASE END. THANK YOU IN ADVANCE FOR YOUR CONSIDERATION.

This Home is Not Available for Section 8.

ES Property Management, LLC
317-883-9790

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,195, Application Fee: $50, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5412 Pommel Court have any available units?
5412 Pommel Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5412 Pommel Court have?
Some of 5412 Pommel Court's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5412 Pommel Court currently offering any rent specials?
5412 Pommel Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5412 Pommel Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 5412 Pommel Court is pet friendly.
Does 5412 Pommel Court offer parking?
Yes, 5412 Pommel Court does offer parking.
Does 5412 Pommel Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5412 Pommel Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5412 Pommel Court have a pool?
No, 5412 Pommel Court does not have a pool.
Does 5412 Pommel Court have accessible units?
No, 5412 Pommel Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5412 Pommel Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5412 Pommel Court has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ashford Georgetown
5810 Sebring Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46254
The Jameson
1808 Century Way
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Grande Reserve at Geist
11345 Arborview Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46236
Pangea Fields
3215 N Alton Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46222
Cambridge Square North
7110 Township Line Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Pangea Prairies
4525 N Arlington Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46226
Reflections
7999 Silverleaf Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Braeburn Village Apartments
2170 Braeburn East Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46219

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College