5412 Pommel Court

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage

This Gorgeous 4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Ranch Style Home is tucked away in a quiet cul-de-sac. Great Split Floor Plan! Master Bedroom has a Large Walk-in Closet and Full Tub/Shower Combo Bathroom. Other Bedrooms share a Full Size Tub/Shower Combo Bathroom. Living Room and Separate Dining Area connect around the Eat-in Kitchen featuring Stunning Views of the Tall Woods and Pond which your property backs right up to. Brand New Appliances included (Refrigerator, Electric Range/Oven, Microwave Hood, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal) Perfect to enjoy breakfast with the family as the morning light streams through the floor to ceiling sliding glass doors, or for wonderful evening dinners and entertaining in the moonlight. The tasteful design gives a Spacious feel to this Gem of a home. The adjacent houses are uniquely situated, providing privacy. Large yard and Patio. 2 Car Attached Garage with Remote Openers.



Close to freeways yet with that Country Feel. Lots of shopping close by and Less than 20 minutes to Downtown.



Overlooks pond - Water views!



Warren Township Schools



PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB THE RESIDENTS AS THEY ARE ENJOYING THE PRIVACY OF THEIR HOME TIL LEASE END. THANK YOU IN ADVANCE FOR YOUR CONSIDERATION.



This Home is Not Available for Section 8.



317-883-9790



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,195, Application Fee: $50, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.