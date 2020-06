5390 Lakeside Manor Drive

Amenities

ABSOLUTELY BEAUTIFUL 4 BEDROOM 2.5 BATHROOM TWO STORY BRICK FRONT HOME NESTLED ON A CUL-DE-SAC! LOVELY VIEW OF THE LAKE. MASTER SUITE WITH WALK-IN CLOSET AND PRIVATE BATHROOM AS WELL AS THE 3 ADDITIONAL BEDROOMS AND FULL TUB/SHOWER COMBO BATHROOM ARE ON THE SECOND LEVEL. THE MAIN LEVEL FEATURES A LARGE LIVING ROOM WITH A WONDERFUL RED BRICK WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE, AND THE EAT-IN KITCHEN WITH BREAKFAST BAR, PANTRY AND ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED. FROM YOUR KITCHEN, SLIDING GLASS DOORS OPEN TO THE PATIO BOASTING WONDERFUL UNOBSTRUCTED VIEWS OF THE POND. THE LAUNDRY ROOM WITH FULL SIZE WASHER/DRYER HOOK UP AND HALF BATHROOM ARE LOCATED OFF THE KITCHEN ON THE MAIN LEVEL. ATTACHED 2 CAR GARAGE WITH REMOTES. ENJOY GREAT TIMES WITH FAMILY AND FRIENDS IN THIS AMAZING HOME!



LESS THAN 25 MINUTES FROM DOWNTOWN INDY WITH GREAT SHOPPING, DINING, ENTERTAINMENT AND MORE!



THIS PROPERTY IS NOT AVAILABLE FOR SECTION 8.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,325, Application Fee: $50, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.