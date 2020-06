Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Split Level Spacious Home! - Take a look at this spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath home. Recently updated. Huge bottom floor with convenient half bath and backyard door. Breakfast bar perfect for mornings on the go. New carpet in the living room, and freshly painted. Take a tour today! More Pictures coming soon.



(RLNE4643396)