5333 Padre Lane

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details.



This beautiful tri-Level home is located close to 65 South and 465/74 interchange features a downstairs family room, 1/2 bath, large separate laundry room with electric washer and dryer hookups, and garage access that has a 2 car garage and workshop. Fresh paint through out the home and newer carpet as well as newer vinyl flooring. Beautiful kitchen with dishwasher; the living room sliding glass doors open up to a large balcony with a large fenced in back yard perfect for entertaining! The master bedroom has 2 separated closets. Stop by and fall in love with this home!! IT WON'T LAST LONG!!!



Conrex is a pet friendly community. WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!! The Pet Deposit is $250 for the first pet, and $25 monthly pet rent. For each additional pet, there is a $100 Pet Deposit plus $10 monthly pet rent.



To register for your self-guided tour and apply for this home today, or see other available properties here in Indianapolis including but not limited to information and Rental Criteria, visit rentconrex.com



Not currently accepting Section 8



Online applications:

1) Find address for which you are applying

2) Click Apply Now

3) Application cost $45.00 per applicant, all persons over 18 must apply

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.