Last updated August 7 2019 at 9:10 PM

5333 Padre Lane

5333 Padre Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5333 Padre Lane, Indianapolis, IN 46237
I65-South Emerson

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details.

This beautiful tri-Level home is located close to 65 South and 465/74 interchange features a downstairs family room, 1/2 bath, large separate laundry room with electric washer and dryer hookups, and garage access that has a 2 car garage and workshop. Fresh paint through out the home and newer carpet as well as newer vinyl flooring. Beautiful kitchen with dishwasher; the living room sliding glass doors open up to a large balcony with a large fenced in back yard perfect for entertaining! The master bedroom has 2 separated closets. Stop by and fall in love with this home!! IT WON'T LAST LONG!!!

Conrex is a pet friendly community. WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!! The Pet Deposit is $250 for the first pet, and $25 monthly pet rent. For each additional pet, there is a $100 Pet Deposit plus $10 monthly pet rent.

To register for your self-guided tour and apply for this home today, or see other available properties here in Indianapolis including but not limited to information and Rental Criteria, visit rentconrex.com

Not currently accepting Section 8

Online applications:
1) Find address for which you are applying
2) Click Apply Now
3) Application cost $45.00 per applicant, all persons over 18 must apply
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5333 Padre Lane have any available units?
5333 Padre Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5333 Padre Lane have?
Some of 5333 Padre Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5333 Padre Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5333 Padre Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5333 Padre Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 5333 Padre Lane is pet friendly.
Does 5333 Padre Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5333 Padre Lane offers parking.
Does 5333 Padre Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5333 Padre Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5333 Padre Lane have a pool?
No, 5333 Padre Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5333 Padre Lane have accessible units?
No, 5333 Padre Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5333 Padre Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5333 Padre Lane has units with dishwashers.
