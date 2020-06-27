5330 Claybrooke Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Adorable 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home located in Decatur Township, this renovated home offers lots of comfortable living space. Home offers a spacious living room and separate family room. Kitchen has granite counter tops and energy efficient kitchen appliances will be provided upon move in. Upstairs offers 4 spacious bedrooms and the master bedroom has its own en suite master bathroom and over sized closet. The home also includes many other wonderful features like covered front patio, spacious back patio, two car garage, and fenced in backyard! If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Apply online at www.msrenewal.com - Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.