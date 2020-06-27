All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated July 12 2019 at 7:56 PM

5330 Claybrooke Drive

5330 Claybrooke Drive
Location

5330 Claybrooke Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46221
Valley Mills

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Adorable 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home located in Decatur Township, this renovated home offers lots of comfortable living space. Home offers a spacious living room and separate family room. Kitchen has granite counter tops and energy efficient kitchen appliances will be provided upon move in. Upstairs offers 4 spacious bedrooms and the master bedroom has its own en suite master bathroom and over sized closet. The home also includes many other wonderful features like covered front patio, spacious back patio, two car garage, and fenced in backyard! If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Apply online at www.msrenewal.com - Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5330 Claybrooke Drive have any available units?
5330 Claybrooke Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5330 Claybrooke Drive have?
Some of 5330 Claybrooke Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5330 Claybrooke Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5330 Claybrooke Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5330 Claybrooke Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5330 Claybrooke Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5330 Claybrooke Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5330 Claybrooke Drive offers parking.
Does 5330 Claybrooke Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5330 Claybrooke Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5330 Claybrooke Drive have a pool?
No, 5330 Claybrooke Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5330 Claybrooke Drive have accessible units?
No, 5330 Claybrooke Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5330 Claybrooke Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5330 Claybrooke Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
