5319 W. Scatterwood Ct.

Amenities

garage recently renovated walk in closets

Great 3 B/R 2.5 bath home. Decatur Township!/5319 - A MUST SEE!!!! This great all electric, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath sits on a cul-de-sac! This beautiful home offers both a formal living and a family room! An open floor plan offers lots of space! Half bath located right beside entrance to garage! Master suite with walk in closet! 2nd bedroom also comes with walk in closet! This home has recently been updated. 2 car attached garage, with outside entrance! Privacy fence, fences in your back yard. Decatur Township, Southport and Mann Road area! If interested in a showing please call Mike at 317-210-0018.



(RLNE4737853)