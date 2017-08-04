All apartments in Indianapolis
Indianapolis, IN
5319 W. Scatterwood Ct.
5319 W. Scatterwood Ct.

5319 Scatterwood Ct · No Longer Available
Location

5319 Scatterwood Ct, Indianapolis, IN 46221
Valley Mills

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
Great 3 B/R 2.5 bath home. Decatur Township!/5319 - A MUST SEE!!!! This great all electric, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath sits on a cul-de-sac! This beautiful home offers both a formal living and a family room! An open floor plan offers lots of space! Half bath located right beside entrance to garage! Master suite with walk in closet! 2nd bedroom also comes with walk in closet! This home has recently been updated. 2 car attached garage, with outside entrance! Privacy fence, fences in your back yard. Decatur Township, Southport and Mann Road area! If interested in a showing please call Mike at 317-210-0018.

(RLNE4737853)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5319 W. Scatterwood Ct. have any available units?
5319 W. Scatterwood Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 5319 W. Scatterwood Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
5319 W. Scatterwood Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5319 W. Scatterwood Ct. pet-friendly?
No, 5319 W. Scatterwood Ct. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 5319 W. Scatterwood Ct. offer parking?
Yes, 5319 W. Scatterwood Ct. offers parking.
Does 5319 W. Scatterwood Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5319 W. Scatterwood Ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5319 W. Scatterwood Ct. have a pool?
No, 5319 W. Scatterwood Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 5319 W. Scatterwood Ct. have accessible units?
No, 5319 W. Scatterwood Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 5319 W. Scatterwood Ct. have units with dishwashers?
No, 5319 W. Scatterwood Ct. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5319 W. Scatterwood Ct. have units with air conditioning?
No, 5319 W. Scatterwood Ct. does not have units with air conditioning.
