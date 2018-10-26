Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 5318 Wood Hollow Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
5318 Wood Hollow Drive
Last updated September 24 2019 at 11:25 PM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5318 Wood Hollow Drive
5318 Wood Hollow Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
5318 Wood Hollow Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46239
Galludet
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Really nice home with newer updates, beautiful kitchen, large rooms screened in back porch. Walk-in closet in master bedroom, 2 car attached garage. Franklin township.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5318 Wood Hollow Drive have any available units?
5318 Wood Hollow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5318 Wood Hollow Drive have?
Some of 5318 Wood Hollow Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5318 Wood Hollow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5318 Wood Hollow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5318 Wood Hollow Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5318 Wood Hollow Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 5318 Wood Hollow Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5318 Wood Hollow Drive offers parking.
Does 5318 Wood Hollow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5318 Wood Hollow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5318 Wood Hollow Drive have a pool?
No, 5318 Wood Hollow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5318 Wood Hollow Drive have accessible units?
No, 5318 Wood Hollow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5318 Wood Hollow Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5318 Wood Hollow Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Keeneland Crest Apartments
8401 Boggs Creek Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46237
Northview Apartments of Indianapolis
8607 Cholla Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Pebble Point Apartments
3030 Pebble Point Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Broad Ripple Flats
6026 North College Avenue
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Park at Eagle Creek
5525 Elkhorn Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Monon Place II
1111 East 61st Street
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Oakbrook Village
6098 Georgetown Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Penn Street Tower
115 N Pennsylvania St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Similar Pages
Indianapolis 1 Bedrooms
Indianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with Parking
Indianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Bloomington, IN
Carmel, IN
Greenwood, IN
Fishers, IN
Noblesville, IN
Muncie, IN
Columbus, IN
Lawrence, IN
Plainfield, IN
Lafayette, IN
Brownsburg, IN
Westfield, IN
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Indianapolis
Eastside
Chapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent Greenbriar
Snacks Guion Creek
South Perry
Near Eastside
Crooked Creek
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Indianapolis
Marian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis
Butler University
Ivy Tech Community College