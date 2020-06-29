All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 5292 Brandywine Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
5292 Brandywine Drive
Last updated April 28 2020 at 10:15 PM

5292 Brandywine Drive

5292 Brandywine Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5292 Brandywine Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46241
Park Fletcher

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Gorgeous, brand new build located in Anson Edmonds Creek w/ tons of upgrades throughout the home! Be the first to enjoy the open concept layout w/ 9 ft. ceilings & the exquisite kitchen boasting modern dark cabinets, beautiful granite counter tops, & brand new stainless steel appliances. A perfect space for entertaining family and friends. There is a first-floor office/playroom/bedroom and full bath while the second floor has a large loft/bonus area. Take advantage of the close proximity to great retail & restaurants & ease of access to I-65. Window blinds, a ceiling fan in the family room, & a garage door opener have been installed. Landscaping to be completed in Spring. No cats. Dogs only upon approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5292 Brandywine Drive have any available units?
5292 Brandywine Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5292 Brandywine Drive have?
Some of 5292 Brandywine Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5292 Brandywine Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5292 Brandywine Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5292 Brandywine Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5292 Brandywine Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5292 Brandywine Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5292 Brandywine Drive offers parking.
Does 5292 Brandywine Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5292 Brandywine Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5292 Brandywine Drive have a pool?
No, 5292 Brandywine Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5292 Brandywine Drive have accessible units?
No, 5292 Brandywine Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5292 Brandywine Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5292 Brandywine Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ivy Knoll Apartments
5707 Ivy Knoll Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Northview Apartments of Indianapolis
8607 Cholla Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Martinique Terrace
6789 S East St
Indianapolis, IN 46227
Circle City Apartments
1321 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
The View at 79th Apartments
2000 W 79th St
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Shore Acres
1105 Westfield Ct W
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Chateau in the Woods
4020 Monaco Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Lawrence Landing Apartments
6875 Faris Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46226

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College