5292 Brandywine Drive

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

Gorgeous, brand new build located in Anson Edmonds Creek w/ tons of upgrades throughout the home! Be the first to enjoy the open concept layout w/ 9 ft. ceilings & the exquisite kitchen boasting modern dark cabinets, beautiful granite counter tops, & brand new stainless steel appliances. A perfect space for entertaining family and friends. There is a first-floor office/playroom/bedroom and full bath while the second floor has a large loft/bonus area. Take advantage of the close proximity to great retail & restaurants & ease of access to I-65. Window blinds, a ceiling fan in the family room, & a garage door opener have been installed. Landscaping to be completed in Spring. No cats. Dogs only upon approval.