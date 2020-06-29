5292 Brandywine Drive

Amenities
Gorgeous, brand new build located in Anson Edmonds Creek w/ tons of upgrades throughout the home! Be the first to enjoy the open concept layout w/ 9 ft. ceilings & the exquisite kitchen boasting modern dark cabinets, beautiful granite counter tops, & brand new stainless steel appliances. A perfect space for entertaining family and friends. There is a first-floor office/playroom/bedroom and full bath while the second floor has a large loft/bonus area. Take advantage of the close proximity to great retail & restaurants & ease of access to I-65. Window blinds, a ceiling fan in the family room, & a garage door opener have been installed. Landscaping to be completed in Spring. No cats. Dogs only upon approval.