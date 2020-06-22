5287 Tufton Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

***Application fees waived for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME when applying to take advantage of this promotional offer. Your dream home awaits!*** Charming two story 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home located in Pike Township. Spacious living room features new carpet, ceiling fan, and vaulted ceilings. Updated kitchen has new ceramic tile, gorgeous granite counters, and white cabinets. Kitchen appliances provided upon move in. All bedrooms are nicely sized and the master bedroom features a full en suite master bath. Nicely located with mature trees behind you for added privacy.