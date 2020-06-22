All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5287 Tufton Drive

5287 Tufton Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5287 Tufton Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46254
Bayswater

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
ceiling fan
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
***Application fees waived for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME when applying to take advantage of this promotional offer. Your dream home awaits!*** Charming two story 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home located in Pike Township.  Spacious living room features new carpet, ceiling fan, and vaulted ceilings.  Updated kitchen has new ceramic tile, gorgeous granite counters, and white cabinets.  Kitchen appliances provided upon move in.  All bedrooms are nicely sized and the master bedroom features a full en suite master bath.  Nicely located with mature trees behind you for added privacy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5287 Tufton Drive have any available units?
5287 Tufton Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5287 Tufton Drive have?
Some of 5287 Tufton Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5287 Tufton Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5287 Tufton Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5287 Tufton Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5287 Tufton Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 5287 Tufton Drive offer parking?
No, 5287 Tufton Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5287 Tufton Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5287 Tufton Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5287 Tufton Drive have a pool?
No, 5287 Tufton Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5287 Tufton Drive have accessible units?
No, 5287 Tufton Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5287 Tufton Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5287 Tufton Drive has units with dishwashers.
