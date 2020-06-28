5240 Rowan Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP: S Emerson & County Line Single Family home has 3 bedrooms, 1 bathrooms Other Features include: Fresh Paint, New Carpet, Mini-blinds, Laundry Hook-ups*NOTE: This property does not have a garage. The garage was turned into an extra living space.*APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, DishwasherCENTRAL AIR: YESLEASE TERMS: thru March 31, 2021PET POLICY: Ask About our Pet PolicyUTILITIES: All Electric Tenant Pays: All Utilities CONTACT: For more information or to schedule a showing contact us at 317-662-4890 or email info@cityplaceindy.com See other listings at www.CityPlaceIndy.com ***If you would like to be the first one to know about new properties or price reductions like us on FACEBOOK by going to www.facebook.com/cityplaceindy

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.