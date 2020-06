Amenities

garbage disposal pet friendly

Unit Amenities garbage disposal Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This spacious 2 story house is located on the West side of Indianapolis (zip 46222). Home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, formal family room and dining room. Freshly painted, new flooring. Great location, close to interstate. To Rent this house call us today at 317-888-1130 or check out the property at www.IndyLease.com!