Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

517 N Linwood Dr. REALLY nice three bedroom and 2 bath home! Everything inside is new. New paint, flooring, windows, bathrooms, kitchen and appliances. Laundry closet has room for a stack washer and dryer if you want to add a set. CENTRAL AIR. Covered front porch. Detached garage. You can't ask for anything better. Apply now!



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.