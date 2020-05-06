All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated April 20 2020 at 4:20 PM

5164 Winthrop Avenue

5164 Winthrop Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5164 Winthrop Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46205
Meridian Kessler

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
** UNIT PENDING **

This great property is located at 51st & Winthrop, within walking distance to the Monon Trail, Aristocrat Pub, Mama Carollas, Fresh Market, Broad Ripple, Red Line and more! Home features refinished hardwood floors, fresh paint throughout, new windows and blinds, all new appliances in the kitchen and updated bathroom. Pets Negotiable! Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5164 Winthrop Avenue have any available units?
5164 Winthrop Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 5164 Winthrop Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5164 Winthrop Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5164 Winthrop Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5164 Winthrop Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5164 Winthrop Avenue offer parking?
No, 5164 Winthrop Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5164 Winthrop Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5164 Winthrop Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5164 Winthrop Avenue have a pool?
No, 5164 Winthrop Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5164 Winthrop Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5164 Winthrop Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5164 Winthrop Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5164 Winthrop Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5164 Winthrop Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 5164 Winthrop Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

