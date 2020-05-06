5164 Winthrop Avenue

Amenities
** UNIT PENDING **
This great property is located at 51st & Winthrop, within walking distance to the Monon Trail, Aristocrat Pub, Mama Carollas, Fresh Market, Broad Ripple, Red Line and more! Home features refinished hardwood floors, fresh paint throughout, new windows and blinds, all new appliances in the kitchen and updated bathroom. Pets Negotiable! Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp
Contact us to schedule a showing.