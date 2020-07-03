All apartments in Indianapolis
5141 West Beecher Street

5141 West Beecher Street · No Longer Available
Location

5141 West Beecher Street, Indianapolis, IN 46241
Park Fletcher

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful Bungalow located on a quiet street and near the interstate. The home has 2 bedrooms, a bonus room, and one bathroom! Updated with modern touches including new paint and flooring. Enjoy all the outdoor living space including relaxing on the front covered patio, as well as, entertaining in the large backyard space.

Application - $50/Adult:
https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/ethositymanagement/tenantApplication.action?unitID=1997832211

To view the home, use the Rently.com link below to schedule a self-guided tour.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1118653?source=marketing

Please check our website for info on fees, deposits, the application process and for more about the home, www.ethositypm.com

Call Ethosity Property Management for details - 888.212.3764, option 2

Ethosity cannot guarantee information provided on 3rd party sites. Always check our website or call our office for accurate details.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5141 West Beecher Street have any available units?
5141 West Beecher Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 5141 West Beecher Street currently offering any rent specials?
5141 West Beecher Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5141 West Beecher Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5141 West Beecher Street is pet friendly.
Does 5141 West Beecher Street offer parking?
No, 5141 West Beecher Street does not offer parking.
Does 5141 West Beecher Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5141 West Beecher Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5141 West Beecher Street have a pool?
No, 5141 West Beecher Street does not have a pool.
Does 5141 West Beecher Street have accessible units?
No, 5141 West Beecher Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5141 West Beecher Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5141 West Beecher Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5141 West Beecher Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 5141 West Beecher Street does not have units with air conditioning.

