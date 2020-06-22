All apartments in Indianapolis
5133 Sandy Forge Drive

Location

5133 Sandy Forge Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46221
Valley Mills

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,300 sf home is located in Indianapolis, IN. This home features beautiful tile, hardwood and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with all black appliances, spacious dining area and car garage. Private back yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5133 Sandy Forge Drive have any available units?
5133 Sandy Forge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5133 Sandy Forge Drive have?
Some of 5133 Sandy Forge Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5133 Sandy Forge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5133 Sandy Forge Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5133 Sandy Forge Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5133 Sandy Forge Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5133 Sandy Forge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5133 Sandy Forge Drive does offer parking.
Does 5133 Sandy Forge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5133 Sandy Forge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5133 Sandy Forge Drive have a pool?
No, 5133 Sandy Forge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5133 Sandy Forge Drive have accessible units?
No, 5133 Sandy Forge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5133 Sandy Forge Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5133 Sandy Forge Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
